Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Bangladesh LIVE, 1st Test Day 1: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In India's Red-Ball Return?
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Scorecard: India will aim to keep themselves in strong contention for World Test Championship final
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Scorecard© BCCI and X
India vs Bangladesh Live Updates, 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: After over a month long rest, the Indian cricket team will be back in action; this time in a two-match Test series against Bangladesh. The first game of the series kicks off on Thursday, September 19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side will aim to get off with a winning start to what marks the beginning of their remaining 10 matches in World Test Championship 2023-25. India are strong favourites to make it to the final and they will aim to live up to the expectations with a dominating performance against Bangladesh. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 1 of India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match -
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 08:32 (IST)IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 1 Live: Will rain play a spoilsport?Amid all the excitement for the match, there's a bad news for the fans that rain clouds loom over the game. According to the weather prediction on accuweather.com for September 19, rain is likely to impact the first day's play. The prediction showed a 25 per cent 'probability of precipitation' in the morning while in the afternoon it is 46 per cent. Though the probability of a washout is not huge, rain is likely to impact the day's play.
- 08:12 (IST)IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 1 Live: India's Predicted XIAll eyes will be on India's lineup for the first Test against Bangladesh. With many spinners in the squad, it will be interesting to see that who will find a place in the Playing XI. As per the reports, India are likely to opt for a red soil pitch at the Chidambaram pitch. Here's our Predicted XI of Team India.
- 08:01 (IST)IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 1 Live: India's return to red-ball cricketThe first Test against Bangladesh will mark India's return to red-ball cricket after a hiatus of six months. Rohit Sharma and co last faced England in a five-match Test series in March. India had emerged victorious in that series with the scoreline of 4-1. The hosts now aim to repeat the heroics of the England series and add some crucial points to their World Test Championship (WTC) standings.
Topics mentioned in this article
Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score India Cricket Team Bangladesh Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah Mohammed Siraj Rishabh Pant Ravichandran Ashwin Yashasvi Jaiswal Shubman Gill Shakib Al Hasan Najmul Hossain Shanto Mushfiqur Rahim India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test India vs Bangladesh, 2024 Cricket
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Bangadesh Tour of India 2024, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.