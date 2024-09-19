India vs Bangladesh Live Updates, 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: After over a month long rest, the Indian cricket team will be back in action; this time in a two-match Test series against Bangladesh. The first game of the series kicks off on Thursday, September 19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side will aim to get off with a winning start to what marks the beginning of their remaining 10 matches in World Test Championship 2023-25. India are strong favourites to make it to the final and they will aim to live up to the expectations with a dominating performance against Bangladesh. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 1 of India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match -