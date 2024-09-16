Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India's finest in the longest format of the game, gears up for the 2-match Test series against Bangladesh, hoping to add some more laurels to his already decorated cap. When it comes to home Tests, there's arguably a better asset for the Indian team with the ball than Ashwin. Over the years, the Tamil Nadu-born off-spinner has delivered the goods, no matter the conditions. Against Bangladesh, he would look to break a few more records, further enhancing his Test legacy.

Most wickets in India: Ravichandran Ashwin still has to wait for some time before he surpasses Anil Kumble as the all-time highest wicket-taker in Tests for India. But, when it comes to Tests played at home, Ashwin is only 22 wickets shy of breaking Anil Kumble's record of 476 international wickets on matches played on home soil.

Most Wickets in India vs Bangladesh Tests: R Ashwin has 23 scalps to his name, in the 6 Test matches he has played against Bangladesh. With 9 more wickets, Ashwin will go past India's iconic pacer Zaheer Khan in the tally of most scalps against the opponents in the longest format of the game. Zaheer holds the record at present, with 31 wickets.

Most 5-Fors In World Test Championship History: R Ashwin already has ten 5-wicket hauls in World Test Championship history, putting him joint top with Australia's Nathan Lyon. Another fifer in the series against Bangladesh would take his tally to 11 fifers, and make him the only player holding the numero uno spot.

Most Wickets In WTC History: Other than the record for the most fifers, Ashwin can also claim the top spot in the list of most wickets in the championship's history. Ashwin is only 14 wickets shy of Nathan Lyon's record of 187 wickets in the World Test Championship history. With India set to play 2 Tests against Bangladesh, it's quite likely that Ashwin can go past Lyon.

Most Wickets In This WTC Campaign: At present, Australia's Josh Hazlewood has the most wickets in WTC 2023-25 with 51 scalps to his name. Ashwin only needs 10 more wickets in the current cycle to go past Hazlewood.