A senior official from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the second Test match between India and Bangladesh will not be shifted from Kanpur despite threats of protests, according to a report by India Today. The two teams will face each other in the second Test match at Green Park in Kanpur on September 27. There were some concerns after a threat issued by Hindu Mahasabha regarding protests against the Bangladesh cricket team in response to alleged violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. However, a source close to BCCI has said that they are not looking at alternate venues for the encounter and the match will take place as planned.

"Yes, we are monitoring and with the concerned authorities as far as those threats are concerned but we have done everything to hold that match and stadium is ready to welcome our and visitors and said it's not going anywhere it will be in Kanpur but will keep monitoring the situation not only in Kanpur but also at the other venues,” the source told India Today.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh batter Litton Das revealed that the team is trying to get used to the SG balls and the way they behave ahead of their upcoming two-match Test series against India.

Looking to build on their recent historic Test success in Pakistan, Bangladesh will engage in a two-match red-ball series against India, kicking off next week in Chennai.

It will be a different challenge for Bangladesh as they break one norm. Bangladesh played with Kookaburra ball in their home internationals and their recently concluded Test series against Pakistan.

However, India use an SG ball, which is very different from Kookaburra and brings a different set of challenges with it. One of the prominent differences between the two is the seam. SG ball has a prominent seam, but the same can't be said for Kookaburra.

"The ball will be a different one in India. It is a little harder to play against the SG ball. The Kookaburra ball is easier to play when it gets old. It is the opposite with the SG ball. It is harder to get away against the old ball when it's the SG," Litton said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisement

India's squad for 1st Test against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.