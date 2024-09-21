The pitch that is being used in the India vs Bangladesh first Test match in Chennai offered good competition between the bat and the ball in the first two days. The surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is made up of red soil and as per the expectations it is providing some really good help to the fast bowlers. While India scored 339 for 6 on the opening day, a total of 17 wickets fell on the following day. When asked about the nature of the pitch, former India batting all-rounder Ravi Shastri termed it a "top billing".

"With the new system of pitch ratings after every match, how will you rate this pitch," asked out-of-favour Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal on JioCinema as quoted by News 18.

"Top billing, it's a good cricket pitch," replied Shastri.

"Yes, it has something for every bowler." Tamim added.

With their bowlers dismissing Bangladesh for just 149 after their lower-order helped India post 376 in the first innings, the hosts swelled their lead to 308 by the end of play on Friday.

On a day in which 17 wickets fell, India could add just 37 runs to their overnight total in the first hour against the second new ball as their first innings ended in 91.2 overs.

In reply, fast-bowling Jasprit Bumrah picked 4 for 50 in a relentless and searing bowling show to dismiss Bangladesh cheaply and help India take a 227-run lead.

As he does mostly, Bumrah was in just a different realm to be the standout bowler for India. Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Ravindra Jadeja complemented him by keeping the pressure on to take two scalps each as Bangladesh crumbled in the face of baptism by fire from an exceptional Indian bowling attack.

India decided not to enforce follow-on and at stumps, reached 81/3 in 23 overs of their second innings.

On Saturday, India further extended their lead to 514 and then delcared their innnings. Bangladesh were 158/4 at stumps on Day 3.

(With IANS Inputs)