It was a surprise for many as Suryakumar Yadav beat Hardik Pandya to be named Team India's T20I skipper after Rohit Sharma's retirement from the format. For many, Hardik was the natural successor to Rohit but the team management and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee preferred to hand Surya the responsibility. Many wondered if the situation would hurt the relationship between Hardik and Surya but the two have come along the path like brothers in arms. After the conclusion of India's T20I series against Bangladesh, Hardik thanked Suryakumar and coach Gautam Gambhir for the freedom they have given to him, as well as the team.

Hardik was named the player of the series after India secured a 3-0 clean sweep against the Bangla Tigers. For the India all-rounder, the captain and the coach deserve a lot of credit for the win because of the leverage they've given to the players.

"The kind of freedom the skipper and the coach has given, that has been fantastic to the whole group. That is coming to all the players who are playing. At the end of the day, this sport, if you can enjoy, that's the best way you can get maximum out of yourself. When the dressing room is enjoying, when everyone's enjoying everyone's success, you feel like doing more," Hardik said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Proud of this team and everything we've achieved this series! Credit to all the young players, who've stepped up when called up on. Fruits of all the hard work that we've put in. The future is bright pic.twitter.com/buRXFnzZY6 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 12, 2024

Speaking of his own performance, Hardik said that he has been fitter and managed his workload well, which has contributed to his success on the field a lot.

"I think that has contributed a lot. Body has been fantastic, God has been kind to help me out. The process continues, nothing changes," he asserted.

When asked about His best shot of the match, Hardik recalled the helicopter chip shot he hit over the cover region. "Over the covers when I just chipped it," he concluded.