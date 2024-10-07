Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya broke the internet with a brilliant 'no-look' boundary during the first T20I encounter against Bangladesh in Gwalior on Sunday. Hardik was the top-scorer for India as he remained unbeaten on 39 off 16 deliveries and he made short work of the 128-run target. Hardik showed off his destructive brand of batting as he slammed three consecutive fours off Taskin Ahmed including an impressive no-look shot that he just guided over the wicket-keeper's head. Hardik did not even give any reaction after the shot and the video has gone viral on social media.

India registered a comfortable seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series on Sunday.

India bowled out Bangladesh for 127 and then chased down the target of 128 with 49 balls to spare.

No look shot by Hardik pandya

Swag level on this shot.#Hardikpandya pic.twitter.com/4vTio9ByZd — jackpopuri (@jackpopuri1717) October 6, 2024

Asked to bat first, Bangladesh were in early trouble at 14 for two with left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh (3/14) removing both openers Litton Das and Parvez Hossain Emon cheaply.

Don't say Aura, don't say Swag, just say Hardik Pandya and we'll understandpic.twitter.com/NIr1oPVZXB — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 6, 2024

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto made 27 off 25 balls and Mehidy Hasan Miraz contributed 35 in 32 deliveries.

Just the start we wanted! Enjoying every moment out there. Thanks for the love Gwalior 🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/SBkugjsAXr — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 6, 2024

Varun Chakravarthy (3/31), Mayank Yadav (1/21) and Washington Sundar (1/12) picked up wickets in the middle overs to keep India in total control of the game.

Hardik Pandya too chipped in with a wicket towards the end.

With the bat, Pandya blazed away to an unbeaten 16-ball 39, while Sanju Samson and skipper Suryakumar Yadav both got out after scoring 29.

(With PTI inputs)