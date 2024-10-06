Former India captain Hardik Pandya looks to shatter multiple records during the upcoming three-match T20I series, starting October 6. Hardik will played under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, who has been as India's T20I captain following Rohit Sharma's retirement from the format. During the three-match rubber, Hardik, who has 86 wickets to his name in 102 matches so far, needs five more wickets to break Bhuvneshwar Kumar's record of 90 wickets and become India's most successful pacer in T20Is. He could also became the first Indian pacer to pick more than 90 scalps in T20Is.

However, if he manages to take 11 wickets, he will become India's most successful bowler in T20Is. Currently, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal leads the chart with 96 wickets in 80 matches.

Chahal was also part of India's T20 World Cup, but didn't play a single game.

Meanwhile, the three matches will be played on October 6 (Gwalior), Oct 9 (New Delhi) and Oct 12 (Hyderabad).

BCCI named a 15-man squad last week, with several new faces and returning players making headlines.

One of the biggest surprises is the inclusion of Indian Premier League 2024 sensation Mayank Yadav, who impressed with his fiery pace and wicket-taking ability in the domestic T20 league this year before injuries hampered his season.

Alongside Yadav, promising all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy looks set for his maiden cap, adding fresh talent to a squad that will be without its regular Test players.

Advertisement

Another exciting inclusion is Varun Chakravarthy, the mystery spinner who returns to the national team after a gap of nearly three years. Chakravarthy made his India debut during the 2021 tour to Sri Lanka and was part of the T20 World Cup squad that year. However, after a disappointing tournament, where he failed to deliver, he was dropped from the team.

Jitesh Sharma, the wicketkeeper-batter, has also been recalled after last featuring in India's series against Afghanistan earlier this year.

Meanwhile, explosive opener Abhishek Sharma returns to the squad after being overlooked for the recent Sri Lanka series. Sharma, who has a reputation for attacking the bowlers early in the innings, will look to make the most of his opportunity, especially with regular opener Ruturaj Gaikwad missing from the squad.

India's 15-Member Squad for Bangladesh T20Is:

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav

(With IANS Inputs)