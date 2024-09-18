Ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh, India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday all but confirmed the team's playing for the game in Chennai. Gambhir also insisted that the opposition must learn to tackle spin-friendly conditions, even though the first Test in Chennai is set to be played on red soil track, which is known for creating conditions in favour of the fast bowlers. As far as India's playing XI is concerned, Gambhir gave away a few hints as to how the Rohit Sharma-led side might line-up against Bangladesh.

Gambhir insisted that youngsters Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel might have to wait a bit to get playing time, all but confirming Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul's place in the XI. Both Sarfaraz and Jurel made their Test debuts during the series against England earlier this year.

"We don't drop anyone. We just pick the players who fit the XI. We believe in selecting the XI. Jurel is a phenomenal player when Pant is coming in, sometimes people have to wait. Same with Sarfaraz. There will be opportunities and you have to wait," Gambhir said in a press conference on the eve of the start of the 1st Test.

Gambhir also reserved huge praise for India's spin twins -- Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Gambhir's remark on the two is a clear indication that Ashwin and Jadeja will form a three-man spin attack, also comprising of Kuldeep Yadav.

"First is the impact they can create on Day 1 and Day 5. You can't pick one whether they will be effective on day 1. We are fortunate have Ashwin and Jadeja. They can bowl defensive as well as attack," he added.

India's predicted XI vs Bangladesh (1st Test)

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj.