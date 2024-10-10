Hardik Pandya turned heads during the second T20I between India and Bangladesh by taking a stunning catch. Running in from deep mid-wicket, the all-rounder chased down a shot hit by Bangladesh bowler Rishad Hossain. With Hardik charging in, the ball ended up in his hand in dramatic fashion. Neither was it a diving one-hander or a two-hander, Hardik ended up taking a one-handed catch will still in running motion. The jaw-dropping catch led to fans on social media labelling it the 'Catch of the Decade'.

Watch: Hardik Pandya takes 'Catch of the Decade'

Batting on a run-a-ball 9, Rishad had attempted to slog sweep spinner Varun Chakravarthy. However, mistiming his stroke offered the chance of a catch in the deep.

Not only did Hardik hold on to the ball in style, he also maintained his balance and did not crash into Abhishek Sharma, who was also running at the ball from the opposite direction.

Fans went gaga over the fielding effort.

"Caught a very good catch, showing hard work and fitness," commented one user on social media platform X.

"Best catch of the year," said another.

A third user took the opportunity to take a dig at the Indian management.

"And the man didn't get captaincy due to fitness issue, strange," tweeted the fan.

This stunner was one of three catches that Hardik took on the night, also helping in dismissing Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and tailender Tanzim Hasan Sakib. While he was not needed to bowl a single over, Hardik made his presence felt on the outfield.

In addition, the 30-year-old also played his part with the bat. Coming in to bat at No. 6, Hardik built on the foundation set by Nitish Reddy and Rinku Singh, and went on to slam 32 off just 19 balls, as India posted a mammoth total of 221 in 20 overs.