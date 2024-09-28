Mayank Yadav's chances of making an India debut might be getting closer with the selectors including him in a special camp to be held at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru ahead of the T20I series against Bangladesh. Mayank, who burst onto the scene in IPL 2024 with six wickets in his first two games, has suffered lengthy injuries. However, with the speedster - who clocked 156.7 kmph during the IPL - coming back into rhythm, he is reportedly in the mix to feature in the India squad.

"The selectors are interested to see how ready he (Mayank Yadav) is for international cricket. With the long Test season ahead, the selectors are keen on trying new faces for the T20Is against Bangladesh," a BCCI source said, as quoted by The Times of India.

The official confirmed that Mayank's injury problems seem to be behind him, and he is training hard at the NCA.

"Mayank hasn't complained of any pain for the last month or so. He is bowling full tilt at the NCA," said Mayank.

Reportedly, the special camp will be for players who have been out of action but are in contention to make the T20I squad. Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag and Abhishek Sharma are expected to be in the camp.

"Mayank is bowling close to 20 overs with the white ball in three separate spells in a day. There is a strong chance of selectors picking him for the Bangladesh series after seeing him in the NCA," the official further added.

As per the report, BCCI and the selectors have planned a pathway to slowly involve Mayank in the scheme of things and see how he progresses. Although he hasn't been declared fit enough to play Ranji Trophy, he is reportedly also in contention to be a part of the India set-up for the three-match Test series against New Zealand at home.

"The selectors don't want him to be restricted to the T20 format. Therefore, they want to carefully monitor his progress," revealed the official.

What may also play into Mayank's favour is that both head coach Gautam Gambhir and newly-appointed bowling coach Morne Morkel have worked with him before at the Lucknow Super Giants.

India's T20I series against Bangladesh kicks off from October 6, while the Test series against New Zealand begins on October 16.