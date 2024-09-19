Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud ran riot in the morning session of the first Test against India in Chennai on Thursday. After Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto invited the hosts to bat, Mahmud made early inroads with the ball, dismissing three of India's top four batters. He took the wickets of Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0) and Virat Kohli (6). However, it was Gill's dismissal which sparked a debate on social media, with fans claiming that the youngster is the Babar Azam of Indian cricket.

It was an unusual dismissal as the ball was sliding down the leg side but Gill managed to get an edge to it.

Here's how internet reacted:

Shubman Gill proves me right everyday that he is Babar Azam of Indian Cricket who is playing in team just because of heavy PR investment and not because of his performance !! pic.twitter.com/jdrLE0wjG7 — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) September 19, 2024

Shubman Gill proves me right everyday that he is Babar Azam of Indian Cricket. #INDvsBANTEST pic.twitter.com/ds4abSsGjY — (@itsanivesh_) September 19, 2024

Like if you think Shubman Gill does not deserve a place in the Indian team except for ODIs pic.twitter.com/Die6bYTszy — (@kurkureter) September 19, 2024

Shubman Gill dismissed for a 8 ball duck. pic.twitter.com/tc4UP7Kzo0 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 19, 2024

Bangladesh are fresh from a historic 2-0 Test sweep in Pakistan but they have never beaten India in 13 attempts.

The visitors have included three seamers including new pace sensation Nahid Rana, who bowled at speeds of over 146 kph (90 mph)in Pakistan.

"There is moisture on the wicket and we will like to use the conditions," Najmul said at the toss.

"It looks hard and will be good for the seamers in the first session."

India, led by Rohit Sharma, are looking to extend their lead at the top of the World Test Championship rankings as they begin a fresh Test season of 10 matches.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant returns to the Test team for the first time since he nearly died in a car crash in 2022.

Virat Kohli is also back for his first Test since facing South Africa at Cape Town in January, having missed India's 4-1 home series win against England for the birth of his second child.

Rohit said he would also have fielded first had he won the toss, admitting the "conditions will be challenging".

India have included three fast bowlers and two spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

It is a first Test for new India coach Gautam Gambhir, who took over from Rahul Dravid, who ended his tenure by winning the T20 World Cup in June.

(With AFP Inputs)