Deepak Chahar produced a spectacular spell of bowling to guide India to a series-clinching win over Bangladesh in Nagpur on Sunday night. The right-arm fast bowler registered the best-ever figures (6/7) in men's Twenty20 Internationals (T20I), bettering the six for eight by Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis . Deepak Chahar also became only the second Indian after women's cricketer Ekta Bisht to take a hat-trick in T20Is, and the 12th bowler overall take a T20I hat-trick in men's cricket. Following his heroics with the ball, the BCCI posted a video of Deepak Chahar being interviewed by Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chahar and Shreyas Iyer, who impressed with the bat, made an appearance on Chahal TV with the spinner hilariously trolling his teammate for surpassing him.

Before Chahar's record-breaking exploits in Nagpur, Chahal had held the record for the best bowling figures by an Indian male in T20I cricket. The leg-spinner had registered figures of six for 25 off his four overs in a T20I match against England in 2017.

However, Chahar completely demolished that record and Chahal decided to poke fun at the pacer for doing so.

While introducing Deepak Chahar to the interview, Chahal said: "What do we say in bowling about this man. Aaj mera hi record tod diya, 'bade besharam aadmi ho yaar tum' (Today my record was broken. You are a shameless man)."

"Quite a good feeling. Even if you are sitting at home, you will not think that in a T20I match you will take six wickets, giving away 7 runs in four overs," Chahar told his teammate.

Hat-trick of sixes, Hat-trick of wickets & a card trick to top it up. This is yet another Chahal TV special.@deepak_chahar9 @ShreyasIyer15 @yuzi_chahal - by @28anand



Full Video herehttps://t.co/2Ni3uCykZT pic.twitter.com/HsBGoK0CHf — BCCI (@BCCI) November 11, 2019

When asked by Chahal how he overcame the dew factor in Nagpur, Chahar said: "Varying pace was difficult because it was a little wet but playing in Chennai, where there can be dew and you sweat a lot, I have developed a habit of drying your hands with dirt."

Chahar's starring performance helped India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs in the final T20I to clinch the three-match T20I series 2-1.

Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India with a knock of 62 while KL Rahul chipped in with a half-century.

The focus for both teams will now shift to the two-match Test series that begins on Thursday at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.