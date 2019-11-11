 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

"Bade Besharam Aadmi Ho": Yuzvendra Chahal Trolls Hat-Trick Hero Deepak Chahar. Watch

Updated: 11 November 2019 11:14 IST

Deepak Chahar demolished Yuzvendra Chahal's record for the best bowling figures by an Indian male in T20I cricket and the spinner decided to poke fun at India's hat-trick hero for doing so.

"Bade Besharam Aadmi Ho": Yuzvendra Chahal Trolls Hat-Trick Hero Deepak Chahar. Watch
Yuzendra Chahal trolled Deepak Chahar after the pacer registered the best figures in men's T20I history. © Twitter

Deepak Chahar produced a spectacular spell of bowling to guide India to a series-clinching win over Bangladesh in Nagpur on Sunday night. The right-arm fast bowler registered the best-ever figures (6/7) in men's Twenty20 Internationals (T20I), bettering the six for eight by Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis. Deepak Chahar also became only the second Indian after women's cricketer Ekta Bisht to take a hat-trick in T20Is, and the 12th bowler overall take a T20I hat-trick in men's cricket. Following his heroics with the ball, the BCCI posted a video of Deepak Chahar being interviewed by Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chahar and Shreyas Iyer, who impressed with the bat, made an appearance on Chahal TV with the spinner hilariously trolling his teammate for surpassing him.

Before Chahar's record-breaking exploits in Nagpur, Chahal had held the record for the best bowling figures by an Indian male in T20I cricket. The leg-spinner had registered figures of six for 25 off his four overs in a T20I match against England in 2017.

However, Chahar completely demolished that record and Chahal decided to poke fun at the pacer for doing so.

While introducing Deepak Chahar to the interview, Chahal said: "What do we say in bowling about this man. Aaj mera hi record tod diya, 'bade besharam aadmi ho yaar tum' (Today my record was broken. You are a shameless man)."

"Quite a good feeling. Even if you are sitting at home, you will not think that in a T20I match you will take six wickets, giving away 7 runs in four overs," Chahar told his teammate.

When asked by Chahal how he overcame the dew factor in Nagpur, Chahar said: "Varying pace was difficult because it was a little wet but playing in Chennai, where there can be dew and you sweat a lot, I have developed a habit of drying your hands with dirt."

Chahar's starring performance helped India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs in the final T20I to clinch the three-match T20I series 2-1.

Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India with a knock of 62 while KL Rahul chipped in with a half-century.

The focus for both teams will now shift to the two-match Test series that begins on Thursday at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Deepak Chahar Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal India vs Bangladesh India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Chahal pokes fun at India's hat-trick hero Deepak Chahar
  • Deepak Chahar and Shreyas Iyer made an appearance on Chahal TV
  • Chahar's 6 for 7 are the best bowling figures in men's T20I history
Related Articles
India vs Bangladesh: Deepak Chahar Says "My Efforts Have Paid Off" After Claiming Best-Ever T20I Figures
India vs Bangladesh: Deepak Chahar Says "My Efforts Have Paid Off" After Claiming Best-Ever T20I Figures
India vs Bangladesh: Deepak Chahar Claims Hat-Trick, Records Best Ever T20I Figures
India vs Bangladesh: Deepak Chahar Claims Hat-Trick, Records Best Ever T20I Figures
India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Deepak Chahar Stars As India Outclass Bangladesh To Clinch T20I Series 2-1
India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Deepak Chahar Stars As India Outclass Bangladesh To Clinch T20I Series 2-1
Deepak Chahar Terms Virat Kohli "Next-Level Player" After India
Deepak Chahar Terms Virat Kohli "Next-Level Player" After India's Win Over South Africa In 2nd T20I
Watch: MS Dhoni Convinced By Deepak Chahar To Take DRS "In Nick Of Time"
Watch: MS Dhoni Convinced By Deepak Chahar To Take DRS "In Nick Of Time"
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.