Deepak Chahar scripted history as he became the first Indian bowler to claim a hat-trick in Twenty20 Internationals (T20I) during the third T20I against Bangladesh in Nagpur on Sunday. Deepak Chahar removed Shafiul Islam on the final delivery of the 18th over and then struck twice in the final over to remove Mustafizur Rahman and Aminul Islam to complete his hat-trick. The 27-year-old finished with figures of six for seven to help India bowl out Bangladesh for 144 in their chase of 175. While Deepak Chahar is the first Indian bowler to claim a hat-trick in the T20Is, four bowlers; Chetan Sharma, Kapil Dev, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami have achieved the feat in the 50-over format. In Tests, only Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan are the two Indian bowlers with a hat-trick to their name.

Cricket fraternity applauded Chahar for his remarkable performance with the ball against Bangladesh.

Exceptional bowling by @deepak_chahar9!

He bowled very smartly and used his variations well to pick up crucial wickets at crucial stages.

Special mention to @IamShivamDube, @ShreyasIyer15 & @klrahul11 to give #TeamIndia the series victory in the decider. #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/JTLgrC1dUz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 10, 2019

Deepak Chahar, what an outstanding spell, the best in the history of T20 international's , great knock from Shreyas Iyer as well and a wonderful victory for Team India. #IndvsBan — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 10, 2019

Very impressed with the way @deepak_chahar9 has evolved as a T20I bowler. Always had the ability to pick up wickets with the new ball but has worked hard to bowl in the middle and end overs. Got a lot of variations up his sleeves & knows when to use them. #INDvsBAN — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 10, 2019

Deepak Chahar's performance was a memorable one as he registered the best figures for any bowler in the shortest format. Chahar went past Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis who had taken six wickets for eight runs against Zimbabwe back in 2012.

Apart from Chahar and Mendis, who has picked up six wickets twice in T20Is, Yuzvendra Chahal is the only other bowler who has claimed six wickets in a T20I match.

In the match, India posted 174 for five after being put into bat by Bangladesh in the series-decider in Nagpur.

Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India with a knock of 62 while KL Rahul chipped in with a half-century.

Chasing 175 for the win, Bangladesh fell short by 30 runs as Deepak Chahar (6/7) and Shivam Dube, playing his third T20I, claimed three wickets.

Chahar finished the game in the last over by picking up two wickets in two balls to bowl out Bangladesh.