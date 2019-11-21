Virat Kohli Says Day-Night Test In Kolkata, India’s First, A “Landmark Occasion”

Virat Kohli addressed the media ahead of the iconic day-night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata and labelled it as a landmark occasion for Indian cricket. "The pink-ball Test is a challenge for us. It is very exciting for us as the energy will be very high. It is a landmark occasion," Virat Kohli said on Thursday. "I can't speak for another team or board. But our conversations with the BCCI over the last few years has been to improve our Test game," Virat Kohli added.

However, Kohli also pointed out the challenges of playing with the pink ball.

"The fielding session with the pink ball was biggest challenge. People will be surprised how difficult fielding can be with the pink ball. The ball definitely felt heavier. I'm sure there won't be any difference in weight but somehow it felt heavier. While taking slip catches the ball really hit the hands hard. Even while throwing from the boundary, the fielders felt they needed to put extra effort," the captain further added.

The first-ever day-night Test match was played between Australia and New Zealand at the Adelaide Oval in November 2015.

Four years later, the number one Test team in the world, India, will become the ninth Test playing nation to play a five-day game under lights after long resisting innovations to the five-day format.

The newly-elected BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who convinced both teams to play under floodlights, has arranged a grand spectacle at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

As far as the series is concerned, the hosts appear in little danger of losing the ground-breaking fixture, as they already lead the two-match series 1-0 after an emphatic win in Indore.