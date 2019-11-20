The number one-ranked Indian Test team will become the ninth international side to play a day-night Test when they host Bangladesh for the second Test of the two-Test series at the Eden Gardens on Friday. India currently lead the Test series 1-0 as they defeated Bangladesh by an inning and 130 runs in the first Test in Indore. After having registered clean sweep victories in Test series against the West Indies and South Africa, India skipper Virat Kohli will aim for another whitewash -- against Bangladesh in Kolkata, which has turned pink for the historic occasion.

Ahead of Team India's day-night Test debut, here are some statistics that you need to know and a list of players who impressed with the pink ball.

*India will become the ninth international side to play a day-night Test match. Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, West Indies, South Africa, England, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe are the teams that have already played with the pink ball.

*The India vs Bangladesh second Test will be the 12th match in the history of the day-night Test cricket.

*Australia have played the maximum number of pink-ball Test matches -- five -- and maintained a hundred per cent win record with victories over New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka.

*Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali is the leading run-scorer in day-night Tests with 456 runs to his name from six innings. He has scored a century and two half-centuries in the day-night Test format.

*Former Australia captain Steve Smith is the second best with 405 runs from eight day-night Test innings. He has a hundred and three half-centuries and a personal best knock of 130 to his name.

*Azhar Ali also leads the chart of highest knocks in the pink ball Test cricket as he scored 302 (not out) against the West Indies in Dubai in 2016.

*England's all-time leading Test run-scorer Alastair Cook has a second-best score to his name in day-night Tests -- 243 against the West Indies in Birmingham in 2017.

*Henry Nicholls, Usman Khawaja, Asad Shafiq, Joe Root, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Darren Bravo, Peter Handscomb, Stephen Cook and Kane Williamson are the other batmen who have scored centuries in a day-night Test match.

*Pakistan's Asad Shafiq is the only batsman to score centuries twice in day-night Tests.

*Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has been the most successful bowler with the pink ball, having claimed 26 wickets in five matches, including a five-wicket haul.

*Josh Hazlewood has been second best with 21 wickets to his name from four matches.

*West Indies leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo claimed pink ball Test-best figures of 8/49, against Pakistan in Dubai in 2016.

*New Zealand's Trent Boult and Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah are the only two spinners to claim five-wicket hauls twice with the pink ball.

*James Anderson, Devendra Bishoo, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Holder, Suranga Lakmal, Keshav Maharaj, Morne Morkel, Dilruwan Perera and Mitchell Starc are the other bowlers who have claimed five-wicket hauls in day-night Tests.