 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

Virat Kohli Says Current Crop Of Indian Fast Bowlers "Dream Combination" For Any Captain

Updated: 16 November 2019 16:42 IST

Virat Kohli was impressed with the performance of his fast bowlers Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav in India's big win over Bangladesh in Indore.

Virat Kohli Says Current Crop Of Indian Fast Bowlers "Dream Combination" For Any Captain
Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers in first Test. © AFP

Virat Kohli was elated with his team's performance after their emphatic victory over Bangladesh in the Indore Test on Saturday. The fast bowling trio of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav shared 14 wickets between them in the first Test and Virat Kohli believes they were on the top of their game. The India captain also said the current crop of fast bowlers is a dream combination for any captain, adding that when Jasprit Bumrah returns from injury "we'll have one hell of a bowling attack to counter".

"These guys (our fast bowlers) are on top of their game, when they bowl, it looks like any pitch is a good pitch, Jasprit isn't here but this is a dream combination for any captain," Kohli said during the post match interview.

Kohli, 31, highlighting the importance of fast bowlers said that having strong fast bowlers is the most important thing for any team.

"Having strong bowlers the most important thing in any team. The numbers and records are there for everyone to see, that'll remain in the books, we haven't focused on it," Kohli said

Kohli was seen motivating young Mayank Agarwal from the dressing room during his whirlwind knock of 243 runs.

Explaining his gesture, Kohli said, "the mindset is simple, when you see a young guy coming in to bat, in Tests I know how much time it took me to get those big hundreds, so I know the importance of getting big runs. It's important as a senior batter to let them know to keep going.

"I want them to not make the mistakes I made as a youngsters to make them world class cricketers," he added.

India took a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series. They will next host Bangladesh for the day-night Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata starting from November 22.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team India vs Bangladesh Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli was impressed with the performance of his fast bowlers
  • India took a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series
  • They will next host Bangladesh for the day-night Test at the Eden Gardens
Related Articles
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli Breaks MS Dhoni
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli Breaks MS Dhoni's Record After India's Emphatic Win In Indore
India vs Bangladesh: Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli Talk About Fitness, Mindset And Putting Team First. Watch
India vs Bangladesh: Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli Talk About Fitness, Mindset And Putting Team First. Watch
"Are You Up For Trading Virat, AB?": Rajasthan Royals Ask RCB, Engage In Funny Banter On Twitter
"Are You Up For Trading Virat, AB?": Rajasthan Royals Ask RCB, Engage In Funny Banter On Twitter
India vs Bangladesh: "You Asked For It, You Got It": Mayank Agarwal Responds To Virat Kohli
India vs Bangladesh: "You Asked For It, You Got It": Mayank Agarwal Responds To Virat Kohli's Call For Double Hundred. Watch
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Mayank Agarwal
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Mayank Agarwal's Double Ton Helps India Dominate On Day 2
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.