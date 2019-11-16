 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: India Look To Extend Dominance On Day 3

Updated:16 November 2019 09:07 IST

Ind Vs Ban 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: India lead by 343 runs at stumps on Day 2.

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: India Look To Extend Dominance On Day 3
Ind vs Ban LIVE Score: Ravindra Jadeja was unbeaten at stumps on Day 2. © AFP

Mayank Agarwal stole the show in Indore on the second day of the opening Test as India dominated the proceedings against Bangladesh on Friday. Mayank Agarwal brought up his second double century in the longest format of the game to help India finish Day 2 at 493 for six, leading the visitors by 343 runs. In the last session, Ravindra Jadeja raced his way towards a fine half-century and remained unbeaten on 60 at stumps. Jadeja put on 39 runs for the seventh wicket with Umesh Yadav, who smashed three sixes and a four. Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal resumed India's innings from 86 for one. Pujara hit Abu Jayed for consecutive boundaries  in the second over of the day to reach his 23rd half-century in Tests.
(LIVE SCORECARD)

LIVE Score Updates Between India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Match Day 3, Straight from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

  • 09:07 (IST)Nov 16, 2019

    India have declared overnight!

    India have declared their first innings at their overnight score of 493/6, taking a 343 runs lead. Sensible decision keeping in mind Bangladesh were bowled out for a mere 150 runs in their first innings.  
  • 08:59 (IST)Nov 16, 2019

    Man of the moment was elated on his prolific performance!

  • 08:57 (IST)Nov 16, 2019

    Day 2 recap!

    Day 2 completely belonged to India! Mayank Agarwal played his career best knock of 243 runs in Tests to help India take a massive lead of 343 runs. However, he perished while trying to accelerate his innings but Ravindra Jadeja (60 not out) carried the momentum for India's innings. Umesh Yadav also chipped in with a quick-fire 25 off 10 deliveries. With a massive lead already on board, it will be interesting to see how long the India bat on Day 3, before Virat Kohli decides to declare the innings. 
  • 08:20 (IST)Nov 16, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Day 3 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh being played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. 
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team India vs Bangladesh India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja Mayank Agarwal Mominul Haque Mominul Haque Abu Jayed Chowdhury Abu Jayed Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
    Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    India vs Bangladesh: Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli Talk About Fitness, Mindset And Putting Team First. Watch
    India vs Bangladesh: Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli Talk About Fitness, Mindset And Putting Team First. Watch
    India vs Bangladesh: Mayank Agarwal Surpasses Don Bradman With His 2nd Double Century In Test Cricket
    India vs Bangladesh: Mayank Agarwal Surpasses Don Bradman With His 2nd Double Century In Test Cricket
    India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Mayank Agarwal
    India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Mayank Agarwal's Batting Masterclass Puts India On Top In Indore
    India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Mayank Agarwal Slams 3rd Test Century As India Dominate Bangladesh In Indore
    India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Mayank Agarwal Slams 3rd Test Century As India Dominate Bangladesh In Indore
    India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Mayank Agarwal
    India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Mayank Agarwal's Double Ton Helps India Dominate On Day 2
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 119
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
    3 EnglandEngland 104
    4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
    5 AustraliaAustralia 99
    Last updated on: 23 October 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.