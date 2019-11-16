Mayank Agarwal stole the show in Indore on the second day of the opening Test as India dominated the proceedings against Bangladesh on Friday. Mayank Agarwal brought up his second double century in the longest format of the game to help India finish Day 2 at 493 for six, leading the visitors by 343 runs. In the last session, Ravindra Jadeja raced his way towards a fine half-century and remained unbeaten on 60 at stumps. Jadeja put on 39 runs for the seventh wicket with Umesh Yadav, who smashed three sixes and a four. Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal resumed India's innings from 86 for one. Pujara hit Abu Jayed for consecutive boundaries in the second over of the day to reach his 23rd half-century in Tests.

