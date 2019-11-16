Mayank Agarwal stole the show in Indore on the second day of the opening Test as India dominated the proceedings against Bangladesh on Friday. Mayank Agarwal brought up his second double century in the longest format of the game to help India finish Day 2 at 493 for six, leading the visitors by 343 runs. In the last session, Ravindra Jadeja raced his way towards a fine half-century and remained unbeaten on 60 at stumps. Jadeja put on 39 runs for the seventh wicket with Umesh Yadav, who smashed three sixes and a four. Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal resumed India's innings from 86 for one. Pujara hit Abu Jayed for consecutive boundaries in the second over of the day to reach his 23rd half-century in Tests.
India have declared overnight!India have declared their first innings at their overnight score of 493/6, taking a 343 runs lead. Sensible decision keeping in mind Bangladesh were bowled out for a mere 150 runs in their first innings.
India have declared. Was apparent when Umesh Yadav was sent up.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 16, 2019
You deserve it all and more https://t.co/TxXHHubfpq— BCCI (@BCCI) November 15, 2019
Day 2 recap!Day 2 completely belonged to India! Mayank Agarwal played his career best knock of 243 runs in Tests to help India take a massive lead of 343 runs. However, he perished while trying to accelerate his innings but Ravindra Jadeja (60 not out) carried the momentum for India's innings. Umesh Yadav also chipped in with a quick-fire 25 off 10 deliveries. With a massive lead already on board, it will be interesting to see how long the India bat on Day 3, before Virat Kohli decides to declare the innings.