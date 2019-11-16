 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

Virat Kohli Saves Pitch Invader From Security Personnel In Indore. Watch

Updated: 16 November 2019 23:27 IST

In most cases, the pitch invaders cause embarrassment for the organisers, cricketers and often the viewers too.

Virat Kohli Saves Pitch Invader From Security Personnel In Indore. Watch
Virat Kohli's kind gesture won hearts on the Internet. © PTI

Virat Kohli is arguably the most followed cricketer in the world right now and wherever the Indian captain goes, fans follow him. They turn out in huge numbers to watch him play irrespective of the venue. Kohli must also enjoy the love and attention he gets from the fans as long as everything stays within a limit. On Day 3 of the first Test against Bangladesh in Indore, an ardent Virat Kohli fan jumped a fence during a drinks break and ran on to the playing field. The fan, with "VK" and number 18 painted on his back, tried to touch the feet of Indian cricketers but soon the ground security caught up with him. Virat Kohli then put his arm around the fan's neck while requesting the security personnel to be gentle with the pitch invader.

Kohli's kind gesture won hearts on the Internet. Here are some reactions.

The incidents of pitch invasion are on a rise in India. In most cases, the invaders cause embarrassment for the organisers, cricketers and often the viewers too. 

On Day Three of the second Test between India and South Africa in Pune, a fan had breached the security cover. 

Sunil Gavaskar, who was on the commentary duty at that time, raised concerns about the security of players after that incident.

"These incidents happen because security people are not watching the crowd but are watching the match. This has been the perennial problem in India. The security is not there to watch the match for free. They are there to stop such interruptions from happening," Gavaskar had said.

"I say put the camera on the security and check whether they are watching the match or the crowd. This is a dangerous security issue which is what you are there for, to make sure no one goes into the ground. Anyone can cause damage to a player. It has happened in the past, why take a chance," Gavaskar had added.

As far as the series in concerned, India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days to take 1-0 lead in the two-match rubber on Saturday.

The second and final match is a day-night clash, with India hosting their first-ever pink-ball Test at Kolkata's Eden Gardens from November 22.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test India vs Bangladesh
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kohli is arguably the most followed cricketer in the world right now
  • Wherever the Indian captain goes, fans follow him
  • The incidents of pitch invasion are on a rise in India
Related Articles
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli Fast Becoming India
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli Fast Becoming India's Best Ever Skipper, Feels Michael Vaughan
India vs Bangladesh: "Great To Have Someone Like Virat Who Can Motivate You": Mayank Agarwal
India vs Bangladesh: "Great To Have Someone Like Virat Who Can Motivate You": Mayank Agarwal
Virat Kohli Says Current Crop Of Indian Fast Bowlers "Dream Combination" For Any Captain
Virat Kohli Says Current Crop Of Indian Fast Bowlers "Dream Combination" For Any Captain
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli Breaks MS Dhoni
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli Breaks MS Dhoni's Record After India's Emphatic Win In Indore
India vs Bangladesh: Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli Talk About Fitness, Mindset And Putting Team First. Watch
India vs Bangladesh: Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli Talk About Fitness, Mindset And Putting Team First. Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.