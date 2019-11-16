Virat Kohli registered his 10th innings win as India's Test captain to go past MS Dhoni's tally of nine and Mohammad Azharuddin's eight in Indore on Saturday. Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days to take 1-0 lead in two-match series. The win in Indore was also India's sixth consecutive Test victory as the hosts equalled their best ever-run in the longest format. India had previously won six consecutive Tests under MS Dhoni in 2013. Kohli, who is already India's most successful Test captain, with 32 wins in 52 matches, did not contribute with the bat in Indore but his captaincy was widely appreciated on social media after the massive win.

In fact, former England captain Michael Vaughan took to Twitter and paid a huge compliment to the current Indian skipper.

"Virat must be fast becoming India's best ever skipper ... #INDvBAN," Michael Vaughan wrote.

Bangladesh's gamble to bat first after winning the toss backfired badly against the Indian pace attack.

After the win, Kohli praised his pace attack that helped crush Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs.

"Don't know what to say, another clinical performance," Kohli said after the win.

"These guys (our pacemen) are on top of their game, when they bowl, it looks like any pitch is a good pitch.

"Jasprit (Bumrah) isn't here but this is a dream combination for any captain. Having strong bowlers the most important thing in any team," he added.

The second and final match is a day-night clash, with India hosting their first-ever pink-ball Test at Kolkata's Eden Gardens from November 22.