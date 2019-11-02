Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma will lead a plethora of young talent as India host Shakib Al Hasan-less Bangladesh in the backdrop of a public health emergency being declared in Delhi due to air pollution. India have been the overwhelming favourites whenever both the sides have met but Bangladesh have grown as an unpredictable side over the years and will look to make the most of their chances at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. Bangladesh have never beaten India in the shortest format and the hosts will be looking to continue the run of good results against their Asian rivals.

Hosts India will be looking to give the youngsters as many chances as possible in the three-match series as preparation for the T20 World Cup. The selectors will also have a close eye on the players as they will look to pick the best possible side for the World Cup next year.

In the batting department, all-rounder Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson will be raring to make their mark in international cricket. While Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul will look to make the most of their chances.

With plenty of young talents on show, skipper Rohit Sharma will be spoilt for choices but batting coach Vikram Rathour had asserted that he is not in favour of frequent chop and change ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Rahul Chahar or Washington Sundar might lead India's spin department along with the experienced Yuzvendra Chahal. While Khaleel Ahmed and Shardul Thakul will be the key and will be duly tested among the fast bowlers.

Bangladesh will head into match after their players protest against the cricket board.

They will also miss the services of their regular skipper and premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan who has been suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Mahmudullah Riyad with the experience of 80 T20I matches will carry the onus of leading the side in the absence of Shakib. The 33-year-old can bat and bowl off-breaks as well.

Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman and Al-Amin Hossain will be the key players for the visitors.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant, K L Rahul, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Taijul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Kumar Das, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Aminul Islam Biplob, Arafat Sunny, Abu Hider, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Shafiul Islam.

Match starts at 7pm.