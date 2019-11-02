 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs Bangladesh 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

Rohit Sharma Confirms Delhi Pollution Not A Problem Ahead Of 1st T20I

Updated: 02 November 2019 00:32 IST

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly checked with India skipper Rohit Sharma if the team is comfortable with the conditions and the stand-in captain gave the chief the thumbs up.

Rohit Sharma Confirms Delhi Pollution Not A Problem Ahead Of 1st T20I
Rohit Sharma will lead India in the T20I series against Bangladesh. © AFP

With the Environmental Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) on Friday declaring a public health emergency in Delhi-NCR due to severe air pollution, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly checked with India skipper Rohit Sharma if the team is comfortable with the conditions and the stand-in captain gave the chief the thumbs up. Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that there was a conversation between the two, and Rohit informed Ganguly that the players were not having any problem.

"The BCCI President checked with Rohit. The team is comfortable and the players are not facing any problem after a full-on training session on Friday. In fact, there is an optional training even on the eve of the match on Saturday. The skipper has given thumbs up to the BCCI chief," the sources said.

In fact, even on Thursday Rohit made it clear that the air was no issue. "I have just landed and haven't had time to assess. As far as I know the game is to be played on 3rd and will be played. We didn't have any problem when we played the Test match here (against Sri Lanka). We are not aware of the exact discussion and I haven't had any problem," Rohit said.

The EPCA on Friday asked the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan to issue advisories asking the public to minimise exposure to the surroundings and take other measures to try to curb the challenging levels of pollution.

"Schools are advised to work to minimise the exposure of children by curtailing all outdoor activities and sports for this period," the EPCA said.

Delhi has announced closure of all schools till November 5. Other cities in the NCR may also follow suit.

The EPCA has asked the Delhi government to issue advisories urgently, stating that air pollution is at 'severe plus' level, which is hazardous for health.

"People are advised to ensure that they minimise personal exposure as far as possible, do not exercise in the open till pollution levels are reduced and in particular minimise the exposure of children, aged and vulnerable," the EPCA said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Sourav Ganguly Cricket India vs Bangladesh
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma said that pollution is not a problem for team India
  • Rohit Sharma will lead team India in the absence of Virat Kohli
  • India will face Bangladesh in the first T20I in Delhi on Sunday
Related Articles
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma "Fit" To Play 1st T20I vs Bangladesh
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma "Fit" To Play 1st T20I vs Bangladesh
Rohit Sharma Has "Great Fun Chatting With Zlatan", Ranveer Singh Says...
Rohit Sharma Has "Great Fun Chatting With Zlatan", Ranveer Singh Says...
Rohit Sharma Injury Scare For India, Leaves Practice Session Mid-Way: Report
Rohit Sharma Injury Scare For India, Leaves Practice Session Mid-Way: Report
India vs Bangladesh: "Haven
India vs Bangladesh: "Haven't Had A Problem": Rohit Sharma On Delhi Pollution Ahead Of Bangladesh T20I
Ravi Shastri Congratulates Sourav Ganguly On Becoming BCCI Chief, Says "Win-Win For Indian Cricket"
Ravi Shastri Congratulates Sourav Ganguly On Becoming BCCI Chief, Says "Win-Win For Indian Cricket"
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.