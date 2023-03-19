Star batter Rohit Sharma resumed his captaincy duty as Australia opted to bowl against India in the second ODI at the KS Raja Reddy Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. India made two changes from the team which edged out Australia in the series opener of Friday, with Rohit and Axar Patel replacing Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur. Speaking at the toss, Rohit said that the hosts might lean towards playing three spinners during the upcoming ODI World Cup on home soil.

"We know we are batting first. Looks a bit dry the pitch. Been under the covers for awhile. Lets try to get how much we can and see the rest later. It is important to have that kind of atmosphere. It's been a conscious effort for us to be calm and know what to do in situations. The last few ODI series we have played, we have tried to remain calm. Ishan misses out, I am back for him. Shardul misses out, Axar replaces him. Just looking at the pitch, I thought we will bowl if we win the toss but there can still be some turn in the evening. Not too sure, the pitch has been under the covers. The three spinners is something we might do in the World Cup, so trying it out," Rohit said at the toss.

Australia also made two changes from the previous with Alex Carey and Nathan Ellis replacing Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa