It isn't often that one sees players snacking during live games in cricket. More often than not, cricketers are spotted feasting on energy bars or bananas during drink breaks but the case for Virat Kohli was a little different on Day 1 of the 4th Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad. Not long before Marnus Labuschagne's dismissal, Kohli was spotted munching on what seemed like an energy bar. The video is spreading like wildfire on social media, leaving fans on social media scratching their heads.

The video emerged during the break between the 22nd and the 23rd over of Australia's batting on Thursday. After Virat had a few bites from the snack, he was also spotted passing on an energy bar to a teammate who was also fielding in the slips cordon.

Here are the videos:

Australia went off to a fine start at the top before Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami squared things for team.

The dogged Usman Khawaja (27 batting, 94 balls) was being given company by skipper Steve Smith (2 batting, 17 balls) after Travis Head (32) and Marnus Labuschagne (3) were dismissed in quick succession by Ashwin (1/18 in 10 overs) and Shami (1/14 in 8 overs) respectively.

Head, in fact, must be feeling horrible as he undid all his good work in the first hour by playing an indiscreet shot. He tried to chip Ashwin over mid-on without reaching the pitch of the delivery.

Ashwin had just altered the length slightly and deceived Head, who offered the easiest of catches to one of the world's best fielders, Ravindra Jadeja.

The end from which Shami bowled, a lot of deliveries kept low and one such ball brought about the downfall of Labuschagne. It was an off-cutter and Labuschagne wanted to play the square cut but dragged it back onto the stumps, much to his dismay.

With PTI inputs

