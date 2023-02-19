Ravindra Jadeja was the star for India as he claimed seven wickets to bundle out Australia for just 113 on Day 3 of the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy encounter on Sunday. Australia started the day on 61 for the loss of one wicket but a brilliant bowling display from Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin put the hosts in a commanding position. Among the seven wickets taken by Jadeja, five were bowled dismissals and it was the first time in around 21 years that a spinner achieved such a feat. Incidentally, the last time a spinner took five bowled dismissals in an innings was compatriot Anil Kumble against South Africa in Joburg in 1992. Overall, Shoaib Akhtar achieved a similar feat against New Zealand in Lahore in 2002.

At lunch, India's score read 14/1, with skipper Rohit Sharma (12*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (1*) at the crease.

Australia resumed their innings at 61/1, with Travis Head 39*, Marnus Labuschagne 16* seeking to build on the visitors' lead.

Ashwin struck for the hosts early in the session, dismissing a dangerous Head for 43 off 46 balls and reducing Australia to 65/2.

The duo of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne then took the innings forward, adding 20 more runs before Ashwin sent back Smith for just 9. Australia was 85/3 in 19 overs.

Following this, Jadeja-Ashwin ripped apart the rest of the Aussie batting attack, with the ball keeping low and shooting off the surface.

The Aussies were eventually bundled out for 113 runs in just 31.1 overs. Only Head and Labuschagne could reach double digits.

Jadeja got the lion's share of Aussie wickets, finishing with his career-best figures in Test of 7/42 in 12.1 overs. Ashwin scalped 3/59 in 16 overs.

Chasing 115, India lost KL Rahul for just 1, extending his lean patch in the red-ball format. Nathan Lyon had him caught behind by wicketkeeper Alex Carey. The Indian score read 6/1 in 1.1 overs.

Rohit and Pujara then took India through to lunch without any further damage.

(With ANI inputs)

