Team India defeated Australia by six wickets in the third and final T20I match of the three-match series on Sunday, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Put to bat first, Australia posted a target of 187, with Tim David and Cameron Green scoring 54 and 52 respectively. Later, Team India chased down the target with a ball to spare with the help of a fiery partnership between Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. Kohli and Suryakumar smashed 63 and 69, respectively, as Team India claimed a six-wicket victory. The knock made kohli the second batter to complete 16,000 runs in white-ball international cricket.

In 369 matches in the white-ball format, Kohli has completed 16,004 runs at an average of 55.95. He has 44 centuries in white-ball cricket along with 97 half-centuries.

So far, he has played 262 ODIs and scored 12,344 runs, with 43 centuries and 64 half-centuries. On the other hand, he has played 107 T20Is and scored 3,660 runs. Kohli also became the second-highest run-scorer in the history of white-ball cricket.

The first batter in the world to achieve the feat of 16,000 runs in white-ball cricket, was former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who played 463 ODIs and scored 18,426 runs. He played only 1 T20I game in his career and scored 10 runs.

Coming to the match, Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli played knocks of 69 and 63 respectively as Team India chased down the target of 187 to win the third T20I by six wickets to clinch the series 2-1.

Earlier, Tim David and Cameron Green had scored 54 and 52 respectively to help Australia post 186/7 in 20 overs. For India, Axar Patel returned with three wickets.

Team India will next square off against South Africa in a three-match T20I series, beginning Wednesday.