The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a video on social media from the Indian players' photoshoot in new T20 jersey. The photoshoot took place ahead of Rohit Sharma and company's upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia that kicks off on September 20 in Mohali. The video features the likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, who all were seen posing for pictures. It worth noting that the new jersey was released on social media on Sunday by the BCCI.

"New series. New threads. Renewed energies," wrote BCCI while sharing the video.

Watch it here:

While the first match of the series will be played in Mohali, the second and third T20Is will be played in Nagpur and Hyderabad respectively.

"To every cricket fan out there, this one's for you. Presenting the all new T20 Jersey - One Blue Jersey," the BCCI had tweeted on Sunday. The jersey comprises a light blue T-shirt with sleeves of a darker shade of blue, paired with light blue trousers.

The poster for the new jersey featured men and women's team captains Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur, respectively. They were flanked by Suryakumar Yadav, Shafali Verma, Hardik Pandya and Renuka Singh.

See it here:

After the three-match T20I series against Australia, the Indian men's team will host South Africa for as many T20Is.

While an ODI series against South Africa will follow, their next assignment in the shortest format will be directly the 2022 T20 World Cup, which begins in October in Australia.

India recently suffered a shock early exit in the Asia Cup after defeats to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage.