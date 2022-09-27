Rohit Sharma notched yet another bilateral series win as India captain as his side defeated Australia in a T20I game in Hyderabad on Sunday. Chasing a target of 187, India reached the mark in 19.5 overs. Skipper Rohit scored 17 off 14 balls. His short innings included one six and two fours. He showed signs of being aggressive and got caught out after charging down the track against Pat Cummins in the fourth over. Former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar said that with the batting depth, Rohit can take his chances.

"If you have a long batting line-up, that's the way you should be playing. Yes, we want to see him bat longer, we want to see him bat for 10-12 overs because then you are pretty certain. Because in those 10-12 overs, India is 120-odd with the way he bats. But because he is getting India to flying starts and because he has got 5,6,7 who can take the game away. Today look at the way Hardik Pandya came in towards the end. With that kind of batting order, you can take chances," Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"Clearly, getting the captain of a team is always a big plus for the opposition. It's like getting the head of the snake is what they say. That's why if you are an opening batsman, bowlers will target you - the captain. Get you to demoralise the side. But this side has so many class players."

Talking about the match, Cameron Green (52) scored upfront while Tim David (54) provided the final flourish as Australia posted 186 for six after being invited to bat. With the pitch offering grip and turn, Axar Patel(3/33) picked three wickets, while also executing a sensational runout. Yuzvendra Chahal (1/22) was also in his element, bowling an economical spell.

Chasing 187, Suryakumar Yadav (69) orchestrated the carnage, while Virat Kohli (63) played the second fiddle.

At the halfway mark India needed 96 with eight wickets in hand.

Suryakumar soon brought his fifty as the duo plundered 15 off Adam Zampa's 13th over.

Australia fashioned a comeback, ending Suryakumar's outstanding innings with India needing 53 off the last six overs.

Kohli, however, continued to go about his business, whacking Pat Cummins for a six in the very next over. He brought his first fifty of the series in 36 balls.

With PTI inputs