The T20 World Cup is just a month away and both India and Australia will try to find their best possible XI heading into the marquee event. Both the teams will square off in the first T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are back in the squad for India after recovering from their respective injuries while Australia will look to hand a debut T20I cap to big-hitting Tim David. It would be interesting to see how the likes of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith perform for their sides.

India failed to make it to the final of the Asia Cup, so the side would now hope to return to winning ways.

When will India vs Australia, 1st T20I be played?

The India vs Australia, 1st T20I will be played on Tuesday, September 20.

Where will India vs Australia, 1st T20I be played?

The India vs Australia, 1st T20I will be played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

When will India vs Australia, 1st T20I begin?

The India vs Australia, 1st T20I will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which channel will broadcast India vs Australia, 1st T20I?

The India vs Australia, 1st T20I will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will India vs Australia, 1st T20I be available for streaming?

The India vs Australia, 1st T20I will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

