The fans at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur had to wait two-and-a-half-hours for the second T20I between India and Australia to finally get underway. Overnight rain left a few wet patches on the outfield and hence the match could not start on time on Friday evening. The match, which was slated to get underway at 7 PM finally began at 9:30 PM, and it was reduced to eight overs per side. In the end, it was Rohit Sharma and co that came out on the right side of the result, and hence series was brought on level terms at 1-1, with series decider set to be played on Sunday in Hyderabad.

After the match, speaking at a post-match press conference, Dinesh Karthik spoke about how both India and Australia wanted to play the game for the city of Nagpur.

"Look, I think we were very keen to play. There was one reason and one reason only. From the time we started from the hotel, right upto the stadium, there were crowds throughout. We took more time than we should have to reach the ground. So the amount of people that were standing in the ground, we knew it was a special occasion for us. After COVID, there have not been occasions where people in the city have come," said Karthik.

"We wanted to make sure we played the game, obviously at the start of the game, we felt it might be hard. Both teams were very courageous and kind to play the game. The conditions were good to field, not the best. Both the teams played the game for the city of Nagpur and I think they deserve this because they came in full numbers, one of the loudest crowd that I have been a part of in a long long time so really happy to have played the game. Just to play it for the people of Nagpur is really special," he stated further.

Talking about the match, India won the toss and opted to field.

Aaron Finch's 15-ball 31 and Matthew Wade's 20-ball 43 powered Australia to a total of 90/5.

But India skipper Rohit Sharma dealt in sixes as he smashed 46* off 20 balls to guide the team home in the final over of the chase. Karthik also scored 10* off just two balls in the final over.

The two teams will now face off in the decider in Hyderabad on Sunday.