

Team India would look to return to winning ways when they take the field against Australia in the second T20I of the three-match series on Friday evening in Nagpur. The hosts failed to defend 208 runs in the first T20I as they stumbled to a four-wicket loss in Mohali. The likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Harshal Patel had a bad day at the office with the ball in hand. Only Axar Patel and Umesh Yadav were able to leave an impression with the ball. It needs to be seen whether Jasprit Bumrah walks back into the side for the must-win second T20I or not.

When will India vs Australia, 2nd T20I be played?

The India vs Australia, 2nd T20I will be played on Friday, September 23.

Where will India vs Australia, 2nd T20I be played?

The India vs Australia, 2nd T20I will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

When will India vs Australia, 2nd T20I begin?

The India vs Australia, 2nd T20I will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast India vs Australia, 2nd T20I?

The India vs Australia, 2nd T20I will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will India vs Australia, 2nd T20I be available for streaming?

Promoted

The India vs Australia, 2nd T20I will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)