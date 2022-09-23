India and Australia face each other in the second T20I at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Friday night. The match will start at 7 PM IST. Given it has been raining in Nagpur for the past few days and that the practice session of both the teams was cacelled on Thursday due to the same, there is a fear that rain might play spoilsport on match day. However, according to Accuweather, the weather on the day is expected to be promising.

Accuweather says that the average temperature on the day will be around 29 degree celcius with a cloud cover of 64 percent.

Talking about the match time in particular, the toss takes place at 6:30 PM IST and action will start exactly after half an hour. During this period, the temperature is expected to be around 26 degree celcius, as per accuweather. Meanwhile, the temperature is expected to be around 25 to 25 degree celcius in the latter part of the game.

It is worth noting that India trail Australia 0-1 in the three-match series after losing the first game by 4 wickets in Mohali.

A tame Indian pace attack gave a poor account of themselves in the first T20I. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-0-52-0), Harshal Patel (4-0-49-0). Umesh Yadav (2-0-27-2), Hardik Pandya (2-0-22-0) all leaked runs as India failed to defend a 208-run total. Cameron Green (61) and Matthew Wade (45*) starred with the bat for Australia.

Hardik Pandya had scored 71 not out off 30 balls after KL Rahul's 55 off 35 to help India post 208/6 in 20 overs.