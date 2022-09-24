India's bowling attack has come under the scanner recently, but star pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Friday showed exactly why his return was so highly anticipated with a peach of a delivery to castle Australia captain Aaron Finch in the third T20I in Nagpur. Finch looked in destructive mood until Bumrah came on to bowl in the shortened match and castled him with a low full toss. The delivery dipped on Finch and cramped him for space, and the Australia opener could not get his bat down on time. The ball went on hit his leg-stump, ending his knock of 31 off 15 deliveries.

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah's brilliant delivery to castle Aaron Finch

B. O. O. M!@Jaspritbumrah93 strikes to dismiss Aaron Finch with a cracker of a yorker. #TeamIndia are chipping away here in Nagpur!



Don't miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvAUS match on @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/omG6LcrkX8 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 23, 2022

Bumrah's delivery was so good that it even had Finch applauding him as he walked back to the dugout.

Bumrah showed his prowess yet again with a brilliant yorker to Steve Smith that had the batter on the ground.

He finished with a spell of 1/23 as India restricted Australia to 90/5 after a wet outfield meant the match was reduced to eight overs a side.

Matthew Wade continued his good form for Australia, finishing unbeaten on 43 off 20 deliveries, while Axar Patel proved to be India's best bowler once again, picking two wickets for just 13 runs off his two overs.

Rohit Sharma then smashed an unbeaten 46 off just 20 deliveries to power India to a six-wicket win.

The win means India have levelled the three-match series 1-1. The two teams will now play the decider in Hyderabad on Sunday.