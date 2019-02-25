 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs Australia, 2018/19

Umesh Yadav Gets Trolled For Conceding 14 Runs In Final Over, Jasprit Bumrah Defends Him

Updated: 25 February 2019 13:26 IST

Umesh Yadav was unable to defend 14 runs in the last over as India lost to Australia by 3 wickets in the first T20I.

Umesh Yadav Gets Trolled For Conceding 14 Runs In Final Over, Jasprit Bumrah Defends Him
Virat Kohli chose Umesh Yadav to bowl the last six deliveries. © Twitter

Umesh Yadav failed to defend 14 runs in the final over as India lost the first Twenty20 International (T20I) against Australia in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Following a breath-taking spell of death bowling from Jasprit Bumrah in the penultimate over, Virat Kohli chose Umesh Yadav to bowl the last six deliveries. Umesh could not deliver under pressure as tail-enders Pat Cummins and Jhye Richardson led Australia to a three-wicket win in the last-ball thriller. Umesh was then brutally trolled on Twitter for his lacklustre effort.

Here are some reactions

While Umesh is being severely criticised, Bumrah, who conceded just two runs and took as many wickets in the 19th over of Australia's innings, defended his fellow pacer saying the plans don't always work during death bowling. 

"You try your best, and you're clear in your execution. Some days it works, some days it doesn't. Nothing to be worried. We wanted to close the game in our favour but its okay," Bumrah said at the post-match press conference. 

Defending a paltry total of 126, Bumrah conceded 16 runs in 4 overs and bagged three wickets.

"It's a little different once you know your target. It was a small target, so once you hit one boundary then you don't need to take a lot of risks. At first, we are still figuring out what is the safe total so I think that was a difference maybe. They were rotating the strikes after hitting a boundary," Bumrah added.

In spite of India's loss in the series opener, skipper Virat Kohli praised Bumrah's effort. 

Bumrah got Peter Handscomb caught behind for 13 and then bowled Nathan Coulter-Nile off the final ball of the 19th over to keep the game in balance before Umesh Yadav conceded 14 runs in the final over. 

"Bumrah can do wonders with the ball when it is reversing and did exceptionally well to get us in the game," Virat Kohli said after the game.

The second and final T20I will be played in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Umesh Yadav Jasprit Bumrah India vs Australia, 2018/19 Cricket New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I
Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Umesh Yadav failed to defend 14 runs in the final over
  • Pat Cummins and Jhye Richardson led Australia to a three-wicket win
  • Umesh Yadav was brutally trolled on Twitter for his lacklustre effort
Related Articles
Vidarbha Defeat Rest Of India To Retain Irani Cup
Vidarbha Defeat Rest Of India To Retain Irani Cup
Ranji Trophy Final: Cheteshwar Pujara Dismissed Cheaply As Vidarbha Inch Closer To Title
Ranji Trophy Final: Cheteshwar Pujara Dismissed Cheaply As Vidarbha Inch Closer To Title
Ranji Trophy Final: Saurashtra Stage Fightback To Stay In Hunt
Ranji Trophy Final: Saurashtra Stage Fightback To Stay In Hunt
Ranji Trophy Final: Vidarbha On Top Against Saurashtra
Ranji Trophy Final: Vidarbha On Top Against Saurashtra
Scarce Turnout For Ranji Trophy Matches With Big Names Missing
Scarce Turnout For Ranji Trophy Matches With Big Names Missing
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 24 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.