India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 1, Dharamsala: Smith Opts To Bat, Kohli Ruled Out

Updated: 25 March 2017 09:16 IST

Live cricket score, India vs Australia, Day 1: The final and the most important Test of the series is ready to start after all the controversies and negativity surrounding the series. The hosts go into the final Test with a lot of questions over their team combination, the biggest of them being whether captain Virat Kohli will be in the starting XI or not.

India vs Australia: The four-match series is tied 1-1. © BCCI

The two teams are all set to face off one last time in what has been a high-voltage series, both on and off the field. With the possibility of Indian skipper Virat Kohli not being able to play dominating the headlines, India would be in an unenviable position of having to go in without their charismatic captain in a match they must win to snatch a series victory that was initially taken for granted. As things stand, India are now facing a must-win situation on an unknown pitch against rivals who historically have been toughest of competitors on the field and bad losers off it. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Get live cricket score of India vs Australia, Day 1 in Dharamsala here.

9:02 IST: Australia have gone in with an unchanged side. For India, Kuldeep comes in for Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar replaces Ishant Sharma.

9:00 IST: Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first.

8:57 IST: Ajinkya Rahane will lead India in Virat Kohli's absence. He will be India's 33rd Test captain.

8:56 IST: Kuldeep Yadav would like to make the most of his first opportunity.

8:55 IST: Kuldeep Yadav to make his debut for India.

8:53 IST: Not good news for the Indian team. Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the Dharamsala Test.

8:51 IST: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the fourth and final Test match.

The hosts go into the final Test of the home season with a lot of questions over their team combination. Considering the nature of the Dharamsala pitch, cricket pundits have suggested India go in with five bowlers and five batsmen combination.

Virat Kohli's non availability may solve the problem of plenty for the team management but India would not even like to think on those lines. Mohammed Shami's inclusion in the squad for the final Test means he would most likely make the cut  in the playing XI.

On the other hand, Australia have played well beyond their expectations in the series. Captain Steve Smith and opener Matt Renshaw will again look to hold the fort for the visitors. With the likes of Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh getting crucial knocks in the Ranchi Test, it certainly makes a good case for a competitive and intriguing Test.

Topics : India Australia Virat Kohli Live Cricket Score Live Score Live Blogs Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala Australia Tour of India, 2017 Cricket
