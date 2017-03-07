 
India vs Australia: Steve Smith Gets A Virat Kohli Send-Off After Seeking Dressing Room Advice On Dismissal

Updated: 07 March 2017 14:31 IST

Steve Smith looked around at the dressing room and made a sign, asking for their opinion on whether to review his dismissal, infuriating Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli gave Steve Smith a full-blooded send-off following his dismissal. © BCCI

Indian skipper Virat Kohli gave a full-blooded send-off to his opposite number Steve Smith when the Australian skipper tried to get the dressing room to give him an indication on whether he go for the Decision Review System (DRS) after being adjudged leg-before to Umesh Yadav. Kohli was at his expressive best as the crucial wicket got India an inroad into the middle-order. The incident took place in the 21st over of Australia's second innings, with the visitors chasing a total of 188 runs to win.
 
Smith was declared out LBW off Yadav by Llong and initially sought reactions from non-striker Peter Handscomb. But when Handscomb didn’t look too confident, Smith looked around at the dressing room and made a sign, asking for their opinion.
 
Llong immediately intervened, telling the batsman that he could not seek any indication from any external source about DRS but by the time the umpire could reach Smith, Kohli had already begun his verbal assault, first protesting to the umpire and then telling off Smith in no uncertain manner.
 
Kohli has been in all sorts of strife on the field, while batting and fielding, with his struggle to score runs becoming quite a weapon for the Australians.
 
However, with the Australian batting showing signs of cracking, the Indian skipper was in his classic fist-pumping elements, in the thick of things at every juncture.

