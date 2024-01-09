Team India's squad for the T20I series against Afghanistan marked the return of veteran Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma while Sanju Samson also found a spot in the team for the 3-match series. While fans and pundits welcomed the return of the trio, a few other players' absence did turn out to be a head-scratcher to many. The likes of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, etc. found no place in the team, leaving the world of social media baffled.

Aakash Chopra, former India cricketer-turned-pundit, asked some direct questions on social media with reagards to the absence of Iyer and Kishan, as well as the return of all-rounder Shivam Dube.

"Iyer was nominated as the Vice-Captain for the 5-match T20i series vs Australia. Was a part of the squad against SA too. Now, finds no place in the team vs Afghanistan. Dubey was in the squad vs Aus at home. Wasn't picked for SA. Back in the team vs AFG. Also, where is Ishan Kishen? Any news on his availability?," Chopra wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The 3-match series, which begins on January 11, will be the Indian team's last T20I assignment before the T20 World Cup begins next year. However, even those players who weren't picked for the Afghanistan assignment can book a spot in the T20 World Cup squad if they go. on to do well in the forthcoming IPL season.

India's Squad for 3 T20Is against Afghanistan:Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar