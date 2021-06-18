As India and New Zealand do their last-minute fine-tuning for the World Test Championship final, beginning at the Ageas Bowl on Friday. As Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson gear up for a clash that will bring the winning team the title of world Test champions, everyone at the fringes of the event and not part of the squad has been keeping a close eye on the goings-on and shortly before the beginning of the Test wished team India luck for the historic final against the Kiwis. Shikhar Dhawan, who is set to lead the Indian team in Sri Lanka for the limited-overs series, posted a message on social media, "You have got the whole country singing for you. Good luck for the big Test Team India," Dhawan said.

KL Rahul who is also the part of current Indian team but not part of the final eleven wrote on Twitter, "So much of hard work has gone into reaching this final. Good luck boys for the big game. The whole country and me are rooting for you. Bring the cup home."

All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was also part of the Indian Test team when they last toured England wrote on social media, "One final Test awaits boys! Bring the cup home Team India."

"Bring the cup home boys," Shreyas Iyer tweeted.

Murali Vijay who was India's first-choice Test opener just a few years back also wished good luck to the current playing team for the WTC final.

"Go well Team India. Best of luck boys for the World Test Championship and the series thereafter. You have made us proud already by pushing the limits!! I would like to tell the world to take a leaf out of a cricketer's life to learn what courage and discipline is!" he tweeted.

India's left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav who was part of the Indian team won down under captioned on Twitter, "Goodluck to Team India for the World Test Championship Final. Bring the cup home. Best wishes."

"Good Luck Team India," tweeted Surya Kumar Yadav.

The match at Southampton was delayed as rain prevented any play in the first session of Day 1.