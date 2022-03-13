Smriti Mandhana shone both on and off the field in India's emphatic win over the West Indies in an ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match in Hamilton on Saturday. Mandhana, who top-scored for India with a sensational 123 off 119 balls, decided to share the 'Player of the Match' award with another centurion Harmanpreet Kaur in the post-match presentation. It was the brilliant 184-run stand between Mandhana and Harmanpreet that propelled India to a huge total of 317 for 8 batting first.

"I think scoring a century and not being a Player of the Match is something I really wouldn't want as a player. I think we both contributed equally for us to score 300. So, I think it's good for us to share the trophy and I think both are good contenders to get it. We learnt from our mistakes and that's something we thought we are not going to repeat it," said Smriti Mandhana in the post-match presentation.

Photos of Mandhana sharing the 'Player of The Match' award with Harmanpreet, who scored 109 off 107 balls, went viral on social media with netizens hailing the left-hander for her heartening gesture.

What a moment this is



Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur share Player of the Match Award.



Disney+Hotstar #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/7bNoxZBVVI — Female Cricket #CWC22 (@imfemalecricket) March 12, 2022

Smriti Mandhana who was initially announced as the Player Of The Match told commentators to announce Harmanpreet Kaur as POTM as well.

She said,Harman deserved the award equally. ICC I believe has enough budget to give both of us seperate trophies @ImHarmanpreet @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/UBs4CwOG7Q — Narendra Chemate (@Narendrachemate) March 12, 2022

What a moment this is Smriti Mandhana shares her player of the match award with Harmanpreet Kaur #CWC22 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/wpq1RWmgPQ — (@MSDianMrigu) March 12, 2022

Two endearing pictures from the women's cricket World Cup:

The Indian team taking a selfie with the Pakistan captain and her baby after they beat Pakistan

@mandhana_smriti insisting she share the player of the match award with her teammate @ImHarmanpreet pic.twitter.com/7SfrV7fnUu — Sriram G (@shriiraam) March 12, 2022

Smriti Mandhana said "We (Kaur & Smriti) contributed equally so it's good to share the player of the match award trophy together - I am sure ICC be giving another trophy as well (A big smile)". pic.twitter.com/eYa3t0ztiy — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 12, 2022

Was watching ICC vdo of award ceremony where @mandhana_smriti ji came with @ImHarmanpreet ji to lift PlayeroftheMatch Trophy.A noble gesture which we all must praise & Tbh both Players were extremely deserving for this Trophy. Well done..

NVR seen such act in men's cricket — Abhishek Bansod (@Bansod07) March 12, 2022

CWC 22 Match 10 Nice gesture from Smriti Mandhana(123 runs) , she got the player of the award but she called Harmanpreet Kaur(109 runs) as well to share the award - one of the beautiful moments in World Cup! pic.twitter.com/rQJn7ixoAx — Indian Women's Cricket Fans Network (@IWCFG) March 12, 2022

Talking about the 184-run partnership with Harmanpreet, Smriti remarked, "As batters, we both prefer chasing and setting the target both together. Last game we didn't get going and in chasing it's very important to get the momentum."

"Our strengths are really different because she is really good with spin and I like pace on the ball. So, when the spinner comes on I give her the strike and when the pacer comes on, she gives me the strike. I'm sure ICC will be giving another trophy and I'm sure they have enough budget to do that," she added.

West Indies collapsed for 162 in the 40.3 overs. Jhulan Goswami scalped her record-breaking wicket in the 36th over while Sneh Rana ended the day with three wickets against her name.

Harmanpreet Kaur has been under scanner for her prolonged lean patch in international cricket but the experienced right-hander has responded well with back-to-back impactful innings in this World Cup.

"From the outset, I feel when her back is towards the wall, that's when she comes the best out and that's something which I've seen," Smriti said in the post-match media interaction.

"Her work ethic is really up there in the whole team. She keeps going even if she does not get the results. World Cups are the place where she comes good."

The duo put together a record 184-run stand -- India's highest partnership for any wicket at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup -- as the last edition's runners up put up 317/8 their highest total in the history of the showpiece event.

"She is a crucial part of our middle order. Happy she's come back well. She has been batting well in the practice. We were always confident that she would score runs. Happy that she scored back-to-back fifties. It will give her good confidence going forward."

(With agency inputs)