England women's team captain Heather Knight produced a spectacular effort in the field to dismiss Lea Tahuhu of New Zealand in a Women's World Cup match at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday. With a lot on the line for both teams, a win for either will go a long way in their bid to finish in the top four. Knight set the bar for her teammates to follow by literally flying to her right and plucking the ball out of thin air. The video of Heather Knight's incredible catch was shared on ICC and Cricket World Cup's official Instagram handles.

New Zealand were 155 for five after 38 overs, and were looking to finish well and set a competitive total. Tahuhu's big-hitting abilities are well known around the world but the New Zealander had to take the long walk back to the pavilion without disturbing the scorers -- all thanks to a flying Knight.

Watch Heather Knight's jaw-dropping one-handed catch here:

England bowlers managed to pull things back in the backend of the New Zealand innings, after cameos from the top-order put the hosts in a decent position.

At one time, New Zealand were 130 for two after 30 overs, and would have been hoping for a 250+ score. However, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Promoted

The New Zealand lower-middle order and tailenders were completely blown away by the English bowlers. New Zealand in the end were bowled out for 203 in 48.5 overs with Maddy Green remaining unbeaten on 52.

Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone took three wickets each for England while Charlotte Dean chipped in with two.