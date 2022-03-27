In her more than 22-year long career, Mithali Raj has broken numerous records and it seems, she brings up milestones in every game she plays. India are currently taking on South Africa in a crucial Women's World Cup game in Christchurch and Mithali scored yet another half-century. Mithali has more than 60+ half-centuries in her ODI career and during the match against South Africa, she brought up another milestone in her illustrious career.

Mithali Raj scored 68 runs off 84 balls and as a result, she became the oldest Indian batter to score a fifty in a Women's ODI World Cup game.

Incidentally, she also holds the record of being the youngest Indian to score a half-century in Women's ODI World Cup.

The India ODI skipper also holds the record of scoring the most 50+ scores in the Women's World Cup.

Promoted

Mithali's first ODI fifty had also come against South Africa and it came during the 2000 Women's ODI World Cup in New Zealand.

Youngest Indian to score 50 in WC - Mithali Raj

Oldest Indian to score 50 in WC - Mithali Raj



Pure class, quality and longevity. Well done, skip @M_Raj03 pic.twitter.com/4HbpjPm12P — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 27, 2022

Batting first, Shafali Verma, Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana scored half-centuries against South Africa to help India post 274/7 in the allotted 50 overs.

If India fail to defend 274, West Indies will be the fourth team to qualify for the semi-finals apart from Australia, South Africa, and England.