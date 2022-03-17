After registering a two-wicket victory over New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on Thursday at Seddon Park, South Africa consolidated their position at number two in the points table. The Sune Luus-led side remains unbeaten in the tournament so far and they now have eight points from four games. On the other hand, New Zealand remained static at the fourth spot with four points from five games. India are at the third spot in the points table with four points from four games. The Mitali Raj-led side will now square off against Australia on Saturday.

Here's a look at the updated ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Points Table:

1. Australia (P4 W4 L0: Points 8; NRR +1.74)

2. South Africa (P4 W4 L0: Points 8; NRR +0.22)

3. India (P4 W2 L2: Points 4; NRR +0.63)

4. New Zealand (P5 W2 L3: Points 4; NRR -0.21)

5. West Indies (P4 W2 L2: Points 4; NRR -1.23)

6. England (P4 W1 L3: Points 2; NRR +0.35)

7. Bangladesh (P3 W1 L2: Points 2; NRR -0.47)

8. Pakistan (P4 W0 L4; Points 0; NRR -0.99)

In the match between New Zealand and South Africa, the former won the toss and opted to bat first. Skipper Sophie Devine played a knock of 93 runs from 101 balls to help New Zealand post 228 runs on the board.

Promoted

For South Africa, Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka returned with three wickets each.

New Zealand kept on chipping away at the wickets and in the final over, South Africa needed six runs to win. In the end, the Proteas went past the finishing line with two wickets in hand and three balls to spare. Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus scored 67 and 51 respectively for South Africa while for New Zealand, Amelia Kerr scalped three wickets.