Jhulan Goswami's work ethic is second to none and this has seen her become the highest wicket-taker in women's ODIs. The 39-year-old has 250 wickets in her kitty in the 50-over format and if India wants to progress ahead in the ongoing World Cup, then Jhulan would need to keep up with her performances. However, one talking point has always been about the workhorse's workload management. All-rounder Sneh Rana on Monday said that the veteran pacer knows how to manage her workload and no one in the team needs to make her aware of it.

"See, she has reached a certain level and she knows very well how to manage her workload. I think we do not need to tell her, she is a legend. The management and medical team have conversations and then they take care of it," said Sneh while replying to an NDTV question during a virtual press conference on Monday.

Team India is currently in the fourth spot in the points table with four points from five games. The Mithali Raj-led side is now in the must-win territory in the competition. The side will next square off against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

"The ground dimensions are small here in New Zealand, but we do not enter the field thinking we have to hit every ball. When you go out to bat, you want to play as per the situation. I think one adapts to the situation so we do not take the pressure of the small ground dimensions," said Sneh.

If India wins against Bangladesh, then the side will have their fate in their own hand in terms of qualifying for the semi-finals. A loss will see Mithali Raj and Co depending on other results to go their way.

India Women Squad: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.