New Zealand Women got off to the worst possible start to a home World Cup as they lost their opening encounter to West Indies after a last over meltdown. The White Ferns, as the New Zealand women's cricket team is called, had managed the chase of 260 runs quite well till they lost the plot in the final over. The hosts were at 254/7 after 49 overs, needing just six runs to win, with the well set pair of Katey Martin and Jess Ker looking good to finish the job.

But West Indian bowler Deandra Dottin kept her nerves to bowl a great last over.

Watch: Deandra Dottin's Last Over In Which New Zealand Women Lost Three Wickets And Lost ICC Women's World Cup Match To West Indies

Dottin conceded a single off the first delivery and then trapped Martin LBW with a yorker. She conceded another single off the next ball before inducing a false shot off Kerr to take the Windies to the brink of victory.

With four runs needed off the last two deliveries, the final pair panicked and it resulted in a run out which gave West Indies a narrow win.

Promoted

The New Zealand dugout was in a state of shock with almost all the players having their hands on their head as they had lost a match which should have been won easily.

New Zealand had warmed up for the tournament with a 4-1 thrashing of India in a home series.