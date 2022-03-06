ICC Women's World Cup 2022, New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, live cricket score and updates: New Zealand and Bangladesh face off in a 2022 ICC Women's World Cup match at the University Oval in Dunedin on Monday. Both sides began their respective campaigns with defeats and will look to notch a victory in this campaign to move up the standings. Hosts New Zealand suffered a heartbreaking three-run loss to the West Indies in their opening game on Friday. Bangladesh, on the other hand, were beaten by South Africa by 32 runs in their opener. (LIVE SCORECARD)

