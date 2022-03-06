Story ProgressBack to home
ICC Women's World Cup 2022: New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, Live Cricket Score And Updates
ICC Women's World Cup 2022, New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, live cricket score and updates: New Zealand and Bangladesh face off in a 2022 ICC Women's World Cup match at the University Oval in Dunedin on Monday.
Bangladesh will eye victory against New Zealand in the Women's World Cup on Monday.© AFP
ICC Women's World Cup 2022, New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, live cricket score and updates: New Zealand and Bangladesh face off in a 2022 ICC Women's World Cup match at the University Oval in Dunedin on Monday. Both sides began their respective campaigns with defeats and will look to notch a victory in this campaign to move up the standings. Hosts New Zealand suffered a heartbreaking three-run loss to the West Indies in their opening game on Friday. Bangladesh, on the other hand, were beaten by South Africa by 32 runs in their opener. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Follow ICC Women's World Cup 2022, New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, live cricket score and updates from Dunedin here
Match 5, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2022, Mar 07, 2022
NZ-W
BD-W
University Oval, Dunedin
The Women's Cricket World Cup has started with a bang and we have already witnessed some nail-biting matches and now we move to match 5 where we will see New Zealand Women cross swords against Bangladesh Women. The hosts surprisingly lost their opening game to West Indies Women where they fell just 3 runs short. Their skipper - Sophie Devine notched up a brilliant century and Katey Martin towards the end fought very hard and took the game deep but the side failed to score 6 runs in the final over as they lost 3 wickets and got bundled out for 256 chasing 260. The hosts now face the World Cup debutants, Bangladesh Women who also lost their opening game against South Africa Women but showed a good fighting spirit. Their bowlers did a splendid job restricting the Proteas to just 207 and their chase also started pretty well but lost wickets in clusters later and that cost them the match. Their batters need to rise on the occasion now and perform better while the White Ferns need to improve their fielding and also need to get better with the ball. Both teams are coming off a loss and both teams now would eye a win here and get 2 crucial points. The hosts might be favourites here but write Bangladesh Women off on your own peril. A cracking game beckons at University Oval, Dunedin.