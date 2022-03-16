After suffering a four-wicket loss against England in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022, India skipper Mithali Raj spoke about how the team was bogged down by the lack of partnerships and the bowling unit did not have enough runs on the board to play with. Batting first, Team India was bundled out for 134 and no batter was able to stay at the crease for a long haul.

"We definitely didn't have partnerships and it didn't go our way despite getting what we wanted after losing the toss. When you lose you always think you are short on runs. Getting 200 could have had the match go either way. Every game we've done well as a fielding unit," said Mithali after the match against England ended.

"It is a department where we have improved. We need to work very hard with our batting. It is an honour to play alongside Jhulan Goswami. It is difficult for any fast bowler to play at this level consistently," she stated further.

With the bat, only Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh got going as they played knocks of 35 and 33. Jhulan Goswami also played a useful cameo of 20 but it was not enough to help Team India post a reasonable score on the board.

England kept on losing wickets at regular intervals but skipper Heather Knight's unbeaten knock of 53 helped the side go past the finishing line with four wickets in hand and 172 balls to spare.

Promoted

India are now at the third spot in the ICC Women's World Cup points table with 6 points from 4 games. The Mithali-led side will now square off against Australia on Saturday.

On the other hand, England have registered their first win of the tournament and hopes of reaching the semi-finals have received a fresh boost for the defending champions.