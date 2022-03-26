The Indian women's cricket team will take on South Africa in a must-win World Cup match with an eye on the semi-finals spot. The match will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch and is expected to be a high-octane clash with the last-four spot for India. The Mithali Raj-led side is currently at the fifth spot with six points, which includes three wins and three loses. South Africa, on the other hand, have already booked a spot in the semi-finals along with current table toppers Australia.

Where will India Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women's World Cup match be played?

The India Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women's World Cup match will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

When will the India Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women's World Cup match be played?

The India Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women's World Cup match will be played on Sunday, March 27.

What time will India Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women's World Cup match begin?

The India Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women's World Cup will begin at 06:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women's World Cup match?

The India Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women's World Cup match will be broadcast on Star Network.

Where to watch live streaming of India Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women's World Cup match?

The live streaming for India Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women's World Cup match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)