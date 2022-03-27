ICC Women's World Cup, India Women vs South Africa Women, Live Updates: Indian captain Mithali Raj won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Two changes each for India and South Africa in their respective final XIs. Meghna Singh comes in for Jhulan Goswami while Deepti Sharma in for Punam Yadav and for South Africa, Lara Goodall comes in for Tazmin Brits while Masabata Klaas is in for Tumi Sekhukhune. While South Africa have already qualified, India need to win -- or for the match to be washed out -- to make it to the final four of the World Cup. If they lose, they will need England to lose to Bangladesh by a worse margin so they drop below the Mithali Raj-led team on Net Run Rate. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Mithali Raj at the toss: "We'll have a bat. Yesterday's match was played on the same track. Spinners will get some assistance in the second innings. It's a good wicket to bat when the sun is out. We have to be composed and play our best cricket. We have two changes. Meghna Singh comes in for Jhulan, Deepti in for Punam."

Sune Luus at the toss: "We's have batted first but I don't think the wicket will change too much. It's still a WC match. We have to hit our straps and take the confidence into the semifinals. It's not just a game we can relax. We want to play our best cricket. We've made two changes. Lara Goodall comes in for Tazmin Brits and Masabata Klaas comes in for Tumi Sekhukhune."

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus(c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty(w), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka

