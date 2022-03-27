IND-W vs SA-W, Women's World Cup 2022 Live Score: India Captain Mithali Raj Wins Toss, Opts To Bat vs South Africa
India Women vs South Africa Women, World Cup 2022 Score Updates: Indian captain Mithali Raj won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
ICC Women's World Cup, India Women vs South Africa Women, Live Updates: Indian captain Mithali Raj won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Two changes each for India and South Africa in their respective final XIs. Meghna Singh comes in for Jhulan Goswami while Deepti Sharma in for Punam Yadav and for South Africa, Lara Goodall comes in for Tazmin Brits while Masabata Klaas is in for Tumi Sekhukhune. While South Africa have already qualified, India need to win -- or for the match to be washed out -- to make it to the final four of the World Cup. If they lose, they will need England to lose to Bangladesh by a worse margin so they drop below the Mithali Raj-led team on Net Run Rate. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women's World Cup, LIVE Updates, Hagley Oval, Christchurch
- 06:32 (IST)India Innings Begins - Mandhana and Shafali are in the middleOpeners Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana are in the middle for IndiaPacer Shabnim Ismail starts proceedings for South AfricaIndia Women 0/0 after 0.1 overs
- 06:20 (IST)Changes for both teamsTwo changes each for India and South Africa in their respective final XIs:India: Meghna Singh comes in for Jhulan Goswami while Deepti Sharma in for Punam YadavSouth Africa: Lara Goodall comes in for Tazmin Brits while Masabata Klaas is in for Tumi Sekhukhune
- 06:16 (IST)Pitch Report by Sanjay Manjrekar and WV Raman at the Hagley Ova in ChristchurchPitch Report by Sanjay Manjrekar and WV Raman:"The sun is out, the breeze has got coolness in it, it's a perfect blend. Great setting for this important match. Same pitch as yesterday. Side boundaries are identical, straight boundaries are pretty long. The surface is dry which means there'll be no turn for the spinners. There's no moisture too which means there'll be no lateral movement for the seamers. They can extract bounce from the surface."
- 06:14 (IST)Captains Mithali Raj and Sune Luus reveal their thinking at the tossHere's what the captains had to say at the toss:Mithali Raj: "We'll have a bat. Yesterday's match was played on the same track. Spinners will get some assistance in the second innings. It's a good wicket to bat when the sun is out. We have to be composed and play our best cricket. We have two changes. Meghna Singh comes in for Jhulan, Deepti in for Punam."Sune Luus: "We's have batted first but I don't think the wicket will change too much. It's still a WC match. We have to hit our straps and take the confidence into the semifinals. It's not just a game we can relax. We want to play our best cricket. We've made two changes. Lara Goodall comes in for Tazmin Brits and Masabata Klaas comes in for Tumi Sekhukhune."
- 06:13 (IST)Looking at the Playing XI for India and South Africa for this matchHere's a look at the playing XIs of both sides:India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari GayakwadSouth Africa Women (Playing XI): Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus(c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty(w), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka
- 06:09 (IST)Hello and Welcome to the Live Blog of India-South Africa Women's WC fixtureHello and welcome to the Live blog of the India-South Africa fixture being played at the Hagley Oval in ChristchurchBoth teams will aim for a win as that would help them qualify for the semisAustralia and South Africa are two teams who have already booked their places for the last-four stage