Indian women's cricket team will take on hosts New Zealand on March 10 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton in Match 8 of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup. India will be looking to build on from the momentum gained after their comprehensive 107-run win in their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan. New Zealand, on the other hand, won a rain-curtailed match against Bangladesh women by nine wickets in their second game of the tournament, having lost the tournament opener against West Indies women by 3 runs.

Where will India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women's World Cup match be played?

The India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women's World Cup match will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.

When will the India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women's World Cup match be played?

The India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women's World Cup match will be played on Thursday, March 10.

What time will India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women's World Cup match begin?

The India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women's World Cup will begin at 06:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women's World Cup match?

The India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women's World Cup match will be broadcast on Star Network.

Where to watch live streaming of India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women's World Cup match?

The live streaming for India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women's World Cup match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)