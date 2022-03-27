The ICC Women's World Cup has seen great agility on the part of the players and in every match, there has been at least one stunning catch or run-out on offer. The tournament continues to witness moments of magic in the field from the players involved and it is adding to the spectacle. So, it came as no surprise that the trend continued in the ongoing match between India and South Africa. Chloe Tryon took a stunner of a catch to send the set-batter Smriti Mandhana back to the hut. It was a key moment in the game as Mandhana was batting really well and she was adding runs at a quick pace.

It all happened in the 32nd over of the Indian innings. Off the bowling of Masabata Klaas, Mandhana made some room and tried to loft the ball over mid-off but she did not get enough power.

Tryon then dived to her right from mid-off and ended up taking a stunning catch with both hands.

In the ongoing match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma provided an excellent start to India as the duo put on 91 runs for the opening wicket.

Shafali scored 53 while Mandhana posted 71.

This is a crucial game for India as a victory against South Africa will seal them a berth in the semi-finals. A loss might see them crashing out of the tournament.

Before this game, India had three wins and three losses in six games in the ongoing tournament.