Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner starred as Australia thrashed trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in a league match of the ongoing Women's World Cup at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday. Perry (68) and Tahlia McGrath (57) hit fifties before Gardner's 48-run knock propelled Australia to a total of 269 for eight. In reply, New Zealand could only manage 128 as Australia won the match by 141 runs. For Australia, Darcie Brown took three wickets while Gardner and Amanda-Jade Wellington took two wickets each.

With Australia registering their third win on the bounce, here's how the ICC Women's World Cup points table looks:

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Points Table:

1. Australia (P3 W3 L0: Points 6; NRR +1.62)

2 India (P3 W2 L1: Points 4; NRR +1.33)

3 South Africa (P2 W2 L0: Points 4; NRR +0.38)

4. New Zealand (P4 W2 L2: Points 4; NRR -0.25)

5. West Indies (P3 W2 L1: Points 4; NRR -0.96)

6. England (P2 W0 L2: Points 0; NRR -0.19)

7. Bangladesh (P2 W0 L2: Points 0; NRR -0.92)

8. Pakistan (P3 W0 L3; Points 0; NRR -1.27)

On Monday, Pakistan will look to register their first win of the tournament when they face Bangladesh at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Meanwhile, South Africa will look to maintain their unbeaten streak in the tournament when they face England, who are yet to win a game, at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.